Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
126 Middlesex Ave
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Nancy M. (Ritchie) Sullivan

Nancy M. (Ritchie) Sullivan Obituary
of Wilmington

Wilmington

Nancy M. (Ritchie) Sullivan, age 70, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 3, 2020. Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Kevin Sullivan, devoted mother of Karen Burke & her husband Michael, Nancy Sullivan and Kelly Stanton & her husband Rob all of Wilmington and Diane Sullivan of Medford. Loving "Grammy" of Kevin, Scott, Shayna, Jocelyn, Andrew, Addison, Mckenzie, Morgan, Daniel, Miyka'el, Katorah, Eliyshah, Gabriy'el, Osiris and great-grandchildren Brady, Prince and Julian. Cherished daughter of the late John and Olive (Walsh) Ritchie, dear sister of William Ritchie & his wife Donna of Tewksbury, James Ritchie & his wife Jeanette of Salisbury and Annie Coates & her husband Tom of Wilmington. Nancy is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She also shared a special bond with her beloved dog Toby.

Sullivan

Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Wednesday, January 8th at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 10:00 am. Interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7th from 4:00-8:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Local Heroes, Inc., P. O. Box 536, Wilmington, MA 01887.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
