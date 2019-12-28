|
LOWELL
Nancy S. Harrison, age 62, passed away on December 24, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Robert D. Harrison, with whom she spent 29 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, MA on March 11, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Raymond J. and Florence R. (Berube) Gauthier. Nancy was a graduate of Lowell High School, and following her education went on to work for Lowell Cable Tech for many years. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed going out to eat with her friends and family, shopping, playing Bingo, and purchasing scratch tickets. She also enjoyed walking with her dear dog, Buddy. Above all else though, Nancy loved her family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren who were the light of her life.
Besides her husband, Nancy is survived by her five children, Jude Marcotte, Jr. and his wife Kerry of Boston, Jonathan Marcotte and his wife Amie of Kansas, Roger Marcotte and his fiancée Lindsay Lyons of Lowell, Alicia Medina and her husband Nelson of Londonderry, NH, and Sgt. Donald Harrison and his wife Lyndsey of Alabama; her five grandchildren, Jasmine, Dylan, Jonathan, Benjamin, and Rina; her four siblings, Richard Gauthier of VT, Leo Gauthier and his wife Nancy of Allenstown, NH, Louise Bolduc and her husband Dennis of Henniker, NH, and Jeannine Gauthier and her fiancé Dennis Greco of PA; her best friend, Sharon Sherdy and her husband Bill of Canterbury, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Nancy was the sister of the late Rosemarie Casey.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Monday, December 30 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m. At the request of the family, her burial will be held privately at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Pointe Hospice, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 28, 2019