Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Nancy S. Harrison Obituary
Nancy S. Harrison

LOWELL - Nancy S. Harrison, age 62, passed away on December 24, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Robert D. Harrison, with whom she spent 29 years of marriage.

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Monday, December 30 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 7 p.m. At the request of the family, her burial will be held privately at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Pointe Hospice, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
