|
|
Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother
DRACUT
Nancy Y. Walton, age 57, passed away at her home in Dracut on November 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of William Walton, Jr., with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, MA on March 2, 1962, she was a daughter of the late Roger and Janice (Buchanan) Martin. Nancy graduated from Lowell High School, and later went on to receive as Associate Degree. She worked as a family service worker for Community Teamwork in Lowell for over 10 years.
Nancy was a devoted mother and grandmother, and loved every moment she spent with her family, and her puppy "Coco". In her free time, she enjoyed watching Harry Potter movies, and spoiling her grandson Alex.
Along with her husband, Nancy is survived by her two children, Caley Zannoni and her husband Timothy of Groton, and Allison Walton of Dracut; her grandson Alex Zannoni of Groton; her four siblings, Paula Flaherty and her partner Gerry Kendall of Lowell, Linda Carvalho and her husband Carlos of Tyngsboro, Susan Dowling and her husband Steven of Dracut, and Laura Dows and her husband Joseph of Pepperell; her in-laws, Helen Rogers and her partner Brad Leet of Pepperell, Keith Walton and his partner Joanne Coulter of Tyngsboro, John Rogers of Tyngsboro; her close friend Jerry Largay of Lowell, as well as many other dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Walton
Friends and family are welcome to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Thursday, November 21 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford, at 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Nancy Y. Walton
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019