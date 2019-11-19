Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:45 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel
96 Riverneck Rd.
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Y. Walton


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Y. Walton Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother

DRACUT

Nancy Y. Walton, age 57, passed away at her home in Dracut on November 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of William Walton, Jr., with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.

Born in Lowell, MA on March 2, 1962, she was a daughter of the late Roger and Janice (Buchanan) Martin. Nancy graduated from Lowell High School, and later went on to receive as Associate Degree. She worked as a family service worker for Community Teamwork in Lowell for over 10 years.

Nancy was a devoted mother and grandmother, and loved every moment she spent with her family, and her puppy "Coco". In her free time, she enjoyed watching Harry Potter movies, and spoiling her grandson Alex.

Along with her husband, Nancy is survived by her two children, Caley Zannoni and her husband Timothy of Groton, and Allison Walton of Dracut; her grandson Alex Zannoni of Groton; her four siblings, Paula Flaherty and her partner Gerry Kendall of Lowell, Linda Carvalho and her husband Carlos of Tyngsboro, Susan Dowling and her husband Steven of Dracut, and Laura Dows and her husband Joseph of Pepperell; her in-laws, Helen Rogers and her partner Brad Leet of Pepperell, Keith Walton and his partner Joanne Coulter of Tyngsboro, John Rogers of Tyngsboro; her close friend Jerry Largay of Lowell, as well as many other dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Walton

Friends and family are welcome to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Thursday, November 21 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford, at 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Nancy Y. Walton
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -