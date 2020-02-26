|
Loving Mother, Grandmother
And Great Grandmother
Chelmsford – Natalie P. Donnelly, Age 86, wife of the late Leonard Donnelly died Monday at the Care One at Wilmington with her family by her side.
Natalie was born in Melrose, September 20, 1933, a daughter of the late Frederick M. and Olga E. (Erickson) King and was raised in Malden and later lived in Billerica, Salem, NH, Cape Cod and Chelmsford. She was employed in the Customer Service Department of Granite State Electric prior to her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Busa of Billerica; her son, Richard Luongo Jr. of Billerica; her stepson, Robert Donnelly of Chelmsford; her stepdaughters, Karen Drumm of Chelmsford and Lynn Donnelly of Florida and her dear friend, Claire Inkpen. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Herbert "Bud" King, June Hirtle, Lois Hughson and Doris Berryman.
A visitation will be held Thursday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. with a service to be held at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Burial in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2020