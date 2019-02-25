Neil E. King

1935-2019



RETIRED LOWELL FIREFIGHTER



TYNGSBORO- Neil E. King, 83, passed away Thursday, February 21st, at Lowell General Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Bernadette (Dauteuil) King and has now joined her in eternal rest with Jesus. Neil was born in Lowell on August 30, 1935 to the late Mary (MacKinnon) King and Leo King.



As an avid boxing enthusiast he entered the ring at a young age. He competed and won in the Silver Mittens. Neil continued to follow his passion and fought in the Golden Gloves as well.



After Graduating from Lowell High School he enlisted in the Navy. He joined the Navy boxing team and brought championships back to his ship while on a Good Will tour aboard the USS Duxbury Bay. It was during his time in the Navy that he first pursued his calling and became a firefighter. After he proudly served his country he returned home and was a Firefighter in Lowell for over 30 years before his retirement in 1990. He then worked at Kimball's Farm at the driving range and later worked at Greater Lowell Technical High School before permanently retiring.



Neil was a lifelong member of the YMCA. He enjoyed golfing, playing his trumpet and harmonica, listening to music, going to Foxwoods, and walking along the Lowell Riverwalk. The most important thing to him was time spent with family and friends.



Neil is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Debra (Petullo) Carroll of Lowell, Sharon Ann Duffy of Tyngsboro, and Christina King-Boisvert and her husband Johnnie Boisvert of Hudson, NH; brother Thomas King and his wife Joyce of Rye, NH; sister Lois Garber of Tualatin, OR; grandchildren, Ryan Carroll and his girlfriend Amy of Dracut, Patrick Duffy and his wife Brooke of Westford; great grandchildren Cody, Jaxon, and Ashlyn Carroll, and Seamus Duffy. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Neil was predeceased by his sister Marion Christie, and brothers Leo and James King.



KING - Neil King, 83, beloved husband of Bernadette (Dauteuil) King and has now joined her in eternal rest with Jesus. Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, February 27th, from 4-7PM, in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will take place Thursday morning from the funeral home at 10AM followed by his military honors at 11AM in the Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery.