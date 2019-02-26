Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Neil King, 83, beloved husband of Bernadette (Dauteuil) King and has now joined her in eternal rest with Jesus. Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, February 27th, from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will take place Thursday morning from the funeral home at 10AM, followed by his military honors at 11AM, in the Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery. To leave online condolence, story or message, please visit www.Dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
