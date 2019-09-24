|
|
Nellie Jane Richardson
of Dracut
LOWELL - Nellie Jane Richardson, of Dracut, passed away peacefully at Lowell General Hospital on Sunday, September 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Somerville, MA on October 28, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Henry R. and Dorothy Mae (Smith) MacDonald. She attended the nursing school at Lowell General Hospital graduating in 1954. She spent her career working at Lowell General in either the operating room or in the emergency department. She retired in 1997.
Jane was a devoted and caring as a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a nurse. Jane was dedicated and an outstanding nurse, who deeply touched the lives of every patient she had with her kindness. She loved traveling, raising angus cattle and riding her beloved Morgan horse. She was also a longtime communicant of Christ Church United, where she regularly attended services,
and was active in the church. Her kindness, fairness and beautiful smile will be missed by all that knew her.
Surviving Jane are her two children, Richard Carlson of Chester, NH, and Melanie Carlson-Crandall of Carbondale, CO; her two grandchildren, Rio Celeste Crandall, and Nevada Crandall; her two siblings, Marilyn Taylor of Pensacola, FL, and Bill MacDonald of NH, as well as many other dear friends and relatives. She is preceded in death by Roscoe L. Richardson Jr.
At the request of the family, services for Jane will be held privately. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Jane's honor may be made to Christ Church United c/o N Jane Richardson Fund. The money will be used for music program. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 24, 2019