Boynton Beach Florida
Newton Robert Akashian, Jr, "Newtie", of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Chelmsford, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Janet K. (Stetson) Akashian, with whom he shared 5 glorious years of marriage. He was born on December 4, 1940 in Lowell, a son of the late Anna (Cassidy) and Newton Akashian, Sr. He graduated from Keith Academy in Lowell and then went on to serve in the Coast Guard. He later became a well-known hairstylist and owner of Newton's Hair Salon. He was also the owner and educator of the Lowell Academy Hairstyling Institute, where he was a mentor to all. Newtie participated in, and won, many state and national styling competitions over the years before retiring in 2011. Newtie was a proud lifelong member of the Lowell Elks. He was also an avid tennis player having won many tournaments, plus awards in men's leagues. He enjoyed a good game of golf with his chums. Some of his favorite hobbies were playing cribbage with his wife and drawing and painting. He especially liked spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and his cute little fur babies, Daisy and Schnitzel. He was a very positive man and was kind and generous to all who knew him. He always wanted the best for everyone and would never place any judgement on anyone. He will always be known for his kindness, beauty and generosity. In addition to his loving wife, Newtie leaves behind his children; Dawna Akashian and her husband, Sean Stanek, of Lowell, Kimberley Preston and her husband, Edmund, of Dracut and his son Newton Robert Akashian, III and his loving partner, Stef Yath, of Chester, NH, six grandchildren; Kelly Preston of Lowell, Rachel Preston and fiancé, Timothy Bell, of Manchester, NH, Olivia Preston of Dracut, Hailey Akashian of New Jersey, Jacob Akashian of Chester, NH, and Ryan Stanek of Lowell, his loving brother, Bruce Akashian and his wife, Kathleen, of Lowell, and his beautiful sister Barbara Huttig of Woburn, his special nephews, Brian and Brendan Akashian and special niece Kerry Akashian. He also leaves behind several other nieces and nephews whom he was very fond of, his dear friends Ed and Judy Gendreau and his two very precious dogs, Daisy and Schnitzel. Sadly, he was predeceased by his beloved first wife Charlotte A. (Legenc) Akashian who passed away in 2012, and his dear brother-in-law Leon Huttig. The Akashian family wishes to thank the staff at University of Miami Hospital in Miami, FL for their professional, personal and loving care until Newtie's last breath.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2-5 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Mass and interment will be held privately. His Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Monday at 9 o'clock and may be viewed by visiting www.chelmsfordcatholic.org
, select LIVEVIEW, then St. Mary LIVEVIEW. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made Team Walk for Cancer Care, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
