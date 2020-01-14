|
Nicholas George Piandes
of Lowell, formerly of Woburn, Arlington & Somerville
Nicholas George Piandes, of Lowell, formerly of Woburn, Arlington & Somerville, Jan. 11. Beloved husband of Anastasia "Anne" (Raras). Loving father of George & his wife Gina of Chelmsford. Brother of Mary Houhoulis of Wakefield and Charles Piandes of Charlestown and Highland Beach, FL.
Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., Burlington (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Thursday Jan. 16 from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The interment will be private. For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhomew.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 14, 2020