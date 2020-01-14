Lowell Sun Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
Nicholas George Piandes

Nicholas George Piandes Obituary
Nicholas George Piandes

of Lowell, formerly of Woburn, Arlington & Somerville

Nicholas George Piandes, of Lowell, formerly of Woburn, Arlington & Somerville, Jan. 11. Beloved husband of Anastasia "Anne" (Raras). Loving father of George & his wife Gina of Chelmsford. Brother of Mary Houhoulis of Wakefield and Charles Piandes of Charlestown and Highland Beach, FL.

Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., Burlington (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Thursday Jan. 16 from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The interment will be private. For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhomew.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 14, 2020
