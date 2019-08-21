|
|
Westford
Nicholas J. Johnson, beloved husband of Rosalie (Macchiarola) Johnson, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 80. Born in Providence, RI, he was a son of the late Nicholas A. and Florida (Lizotte) Johnson.
Nick graduated from LaSalle Academy in Providence, where he excelled in athletics, especially track. He then put himself through the University of Rhode Island where he received a degree in electrical engineering. Nick furthered his education while raising his family, graduating from Northeastern University with his Master's degree, and then later from Harvard University with his executive MBA.
He was employed at Polaroid for many years, and later retired from the Thomas Group Consulting.
To say Nick was a hard worker and was driven is an understatement. There were many facets to Nick. He was an adventurer, enjoying golf, tennis and skydiving. Nick had an intense faith and cared deeply for others. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, where he also served as a eucharistic minister. Nick also volunteered his time at the Westford Council on Aging.
He gave his time and talents generously. Nick helped his nieces and nephews with school. He became the neighborhood handyman, being the go-to person whenever something needed fixing or adjustment. He was always willing to help.
A devoted Papa, Nick spent every Wednesday with his granddaughter, teaching her to play chess, helping with schoolwork, challenging her understanding, and daring her to ask why.
In addition to Rosalie, his wife of almost 59 years, Nick is survived by his son Derek, daughter in law Karen and granddaughter Isabelle Johnson of Bedford; his sister and brother-in-law Louise and Ronnie Burgess, his brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Jacqueline Johnson, and his sister Joyce Leddy, all of Rhode Island; his sister and brother-in-law Eileen and Paul Szelag of Connecticut; and several nieces and nephews. Nick was predeceased by his sons Nicholas and David Johnson, and his brother Joseph Johnson.
Johnson
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 North Main St., Westford on Friday, at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private. For directions and condolences, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Nicholas J. Johnson
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 21, 2019