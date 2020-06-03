Lifelong Lowell Resident and Korean War Veteran;
Nick Ziakas, a lifelong resident of Lowell, joined his beloved wife Catherine (Tzanetakos)Ziakas in eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
The son of the late John and Frances (Daros)Ziakas, Nick was preceded in death by his two sisters, Esther Ziakas and Aphrodite Sokorelis both of Lowell and his brother Timothy of Dracut.
Born in Lowell, February 2, 1930, Nick resided his entire life in the Acre section of Lowell. After graduating from Lowell High School, he served honorably as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force during the Korean War.
Following his stint in the service, Nick worked for many years as a contractor for the old Lowell Gas Company. He then worked over twenty years with the Demoulas family as a manager in the Market Basket food distribution facilities in Tewksbury, retiring from there in 1994.
In his youth he was an active member of the Lowell Boys Club and as a member of their basketball team played in two tournaments at the old Boston Garden. He was a great fan of all the New England professional sports teams as well as college football and basketball.
Nick is survived by Judy Farrell, whom he loved as a daughter, and her extended family, with whom he celebrated many Holidays and family gatherings.
He is also survived by his nephews Charles Ziakas and his wife Sue Ann of North Hampton NH, John Ziakas and his wife Lou Ann of San Antonio TX and Eli Sokorelis of Seabrook NH. In addition, he is also survived by his nieces Lois McCabe and her husband Bill, Frances Whalen and her husband Bob, both of Lowell and Esther Vavra of Dracut.
Nick treasured his lifelong friendship with George and Anne Patterson of Florida and his Goddaughter Nancy Breault of Billerica.
Due to the Covid 19 state and federal restrictions, private committal services were held for the family on Tuesday at the Westlawn Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.