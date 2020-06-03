Nicholas J. Ziakas
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lifelong Lowell Resident and Korean War Veteran;

Lowell

Nick Ziakas, a lifelong resident of Lowell, joined his beloved wife Catherine (Tzanetakos)Ziakas in eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The son of the late John and Frances (Daros)Ziakas, Nick was preceded in death by his two sisters, Esther Ziakas and Aphrodite Sokorelis both of Lowell and his brother Timothy of Dracut.

Born in Lowell, February 2, 1930, Nick resided his entire life in the Acre section of Lowell. After graduating from Lowell High School, he served honorably as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

Following his stint in the service, Nick worked for many years as a contractor for the old Lowell Gas Company. He then worked over twenty years with the Demoulas family as a manager in the Market Basket food distribution facilities in Tewksbury, retiring from there in 1994.

In his youth he was an active member of the Lowell Boys Club and as a member of their basketball team played in two tournaments at the old Boston Garden. He was a great fan of all the New England professional sports teams as well as college football and basketball.

Nick is survived by Judy Farrell, whom he loved as a daughter, and her extended family, with whom he celebrated many Holidays and family gatherings.

He is also survived by his nephews Charles Ziakas and his wife Sue Ann of North Hampton NH, John Ziakas and his wife Lou Ann of San Antonio TX and Eli Sokorelis of Seabrook NH. In addition, he is also survived by his nieces Lois McCabe and her husband Bill, Frances Whalen and her husband Bob, both of Lowell and Esther Vavra of Dracut.

Nick treasured his lifelong friendship with George and Anne Patterson of Florida and his Goddaughter Nancy Breault of Billerica.

Ziakas

Due to the Covid 19 state and federal restrictions, private committal services were held for the family on Tuesday at the Westlawn Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME – LOWELL – (978) 458-8768.



View the online memorial for Nicholas J. Ziakas


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved