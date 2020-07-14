1/1
Colonial Nicholas Pappas
LOWELL

Colonial Nicholas Pappas, 81, passed away on Saturday July 11th at Lowell General Hospital.

Born on June 19, 1939 in Lowell, Massachusetts, Nick was the son of the late George and Pauline (Koulias) Pappas.

A graduate of University of Lowell in General Engineering, Nick received his MBA from Western New England College in 1977 in Business Management. A dedicated son who loved his motherly dearly and took can of her for many years up until her passing in 2001.

He worked at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts for over thirty years with in depth experience in major financial areas of increasingly demanding senior- level management positions in diverse organizations.

In his final years with Hanscom Air Force Base up until his retirement, Nick was Acquisition Engineer II and designated Task Leader, currently providing program/ financial management, requirements, and acquisition support to the Scope Shield Program within the Communications Product Group of the Communications and Airspace Management System Program Office of the Electronic Center at Hansom Air Force Base.

He was a very active member for over 50 years at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell serving on the Parish Board of Directors for over 19 years and many capacities and where he also was a member of the church choir. Other memberships included Byzantine Male Choir, Military Officers association of America, the Greek American Legion, a life member of D.A.V., the Hellenic Culture Society, and a past membership with the AHEPA Chapter 102 of Lowell.

Nick served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. And upon his discharge served as a non active member of the Air Force at Hanscom Air Force Base for over 40 years.

He is survived by many cousins in the Koulias, Chiklis, Paras and Stamas families.

Pappas

His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 10:00am. There will be no visiting hours. Those wishing to make a donation in Nick's memory can make your donation to the Holy Trinity Church, Fr. Gialopsos Way, Lowell, Ma. 01852. Funeral arrangements under the direction of M.R. LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M.Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin, Please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com to express your condolences.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 14, 2020.
