Nicholas Patrick MacCallum

Nicholas Patrick MacCallum, 48, of Lowell, MA died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home.

Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Douglas and Madeleine (Curran) MacCallum. He graduated from Groton Dunstable High School with the class of 1988.

He was employed with Market Basket of Wilmington as a Clerk.

He was a volunteer at the Lowell Humane Society. He loved boating and was an avid sports fan.

He is survived by his Aunts and Uncles, David MacCallum of Lowell, Dennis and his wife Arleen MacCallum of Wilton, NH, Donald and his wife Julee MacCallum of Dracut, Marie and her husband Bill Walsh of Glen, NH, Michael Curran of Carver, MA, Amy Curran of Sutton, Timothy Curran of Portland, ME and several cousins.

Please bring a picture or a memento of Nick to the funeral for everyone to share.

MACCALLUM - Visiting hours Saturday 9 to 11 A.M. Funeral Saturday at 11:00 AM at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, Memorials may be made in his name to the Lowell Humane Society. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 1, 2019
