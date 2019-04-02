|
Nicole A. Bagrowski
Beloved Sister, Granddaughter,Aunt, Niece and Friend
BILLERICA - Nicole A. Bagrowski, age 32, died unexpectedly Friday.
She was born in Boston, May 12, 1986 a daughter of the late Susan M. Bagrowski and has been a lifelong Billerica resident. Nicole was predeceased by her great-grandmother Helen L, Yutkins, her grandfather Stephen G. Bagrowski, and her cherished Labrador Max.
Nicole was a volunteer for the Lowell Humane Society. She had a profound love for animals. She will be greatly missed by her dogs, Opie & Angel. Family and friends will forever remember Nicole's fun-loving sense of humor, her ability to connect with the special children in her life, and her love of music. Nicole enjoyed nature, specifically Walden Pond, Turtle Rock, waterfalls, owls, and raindrops. Nicole had a generous spirit, a caring soul, and a big heart. She was loyal and devoted to all those she loved. "Never above you. Never below you. Always beside you."
She is survived by one brother, Joseph Bagrowski and his children Arianna, Evan, and Brielle of Billerica ; one sister, Jessica Robson and her husband James and their children, Daisy and Emmaline Robson of Pepperell, her grandmother Judith Mackey of Billerica ; three aunts Deborah Bagrowski, Stephenie Bagrowski, and Sheila Krygowski and her children Billy, Debbie, Patti, and Amy of Lowell and her great-aunt Ann Yutkins of Billerica. Nicole leaves behind her longtime boyfriend and soulmate Billy Tighe. Nicole is also survived by her cousin and friend Kaitlyn O'Malley of Lowell. She leaves behind many other cousins and friends.
BAGROWSKI - Of Billerica, died unexpectedly March 29, Nicole A. Bagrowski. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 4 - 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 9 am, at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowell Human Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 2, 2019