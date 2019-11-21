|
of Methuen; 71
Mrs. Nicole P. (Demers) Nault-Dube, 71 of Methuen passed away on Thursday, November 14th at Holy Family Hospital. Daughter of the late Jean-Paul and Marie-Jean (Turgeon) Demers, she was born in Plessisville P. Q., Canada and move with her family to the Merrimack Valley in 1962. She was the owner of the Window Shoppe in Hudson, NH for many years. Mrs. Nault-Dube was a member of Saint Matthew Church in Windham. Mrs. Nault-Dube is survived by her loving husband Guy Marcel Dube of Methuen, four daughters; Patricia and her husband Alex Hahnl of Bonita Springs, FL, Sandra and her husband Scott Pellerin of Hudson, NH, Christine Nault of Nashua, NH, Jennifer and her husband Adam Bennett of Hudson, NH, two step-children; Louisa and her husband Bill Hartless of Newmarket, NH and Robert Dube with his wife Tanya in Atkinson, NH. She has eight grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers, donations maybe made in Mrs. Nault-Dube's memory to Saint Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham, NH 03087.
Nault-Dube
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Road, Dracut, MA. The funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 am at Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com.
