Niki Wilson
1941 - 2020
Chelmsford

Niki Wilson, 79, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, MA, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late James H. Wilson, originally of Johnstown, NY. She was born in Karditsa, Greece on January 1, 1941 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Hariklia (Katsis) Tsirka. She emigrated to the United States in 1970 and proudly became a US citizen in 1976. Prior to her retirement, Niki worked for many years as a sewing machine operator at several companies, primarily at the Johnstown Knitting Mill in Johnstown, NY. She was an active member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and baking her favorite Greek dishes, gardening and going for long walks. Niki is survived by her loving children: Harry James Wilson and his wife Eva (Romas) of Scarsdale, NY and Susan Mitchell and her husband Aaron of Chelmsford, MA; her siblings, Eleftheria Tsinginos and her late husband Kosta of Loutropigi, Greece and the late Dimitroula Kouloukithas and her husband Odysseus; her grandchildren Alexandra, Victoria, Lea, Arianna, Christopher and Madeline, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends both in Greece and the United States.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16th from 4-7 PM at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. The Trisagion Service will take place at 6:30 pm. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 17th at 9 AM at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way, Lowell. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM on Monday, August 17th in Ferndale Cemetery, 545 North Perry Street, Johnstown, NY and all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way, Lowell or to Sunny Acres Nursing Home, 254 Billerica Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824, in honor of the wonderful care they provided to Niki. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.
