McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
28 Tarbell St.
Pepperell, MA
Nikki Marie Costa


1994 - 2020
Nikki Marie Costa Obituary
of Pepperell

Nikki Marie Costa of Pepperell passed away on February 22, 2020 at Boston Children's Hospital following a series of health complications. She was 25 years old.

Nikki was born in Rhode Island on March 22, 1994 the loving daughter of Paul J. and Susan E. (Gilchrest) Costa of Pepperell.

A resident of Pepperell for the past 16 years, Nikki attended North Middlesex where she was a member of the M.E.C. Program. She will be remembered as a very social and loving person, who always smiled and saw the beauty in life and in those around her.

In addition to her parents, Nikki is survived by her brothers Darren A., Cameron P., and Trent S. Costa all of Pepperell. She is survived by her maternal grandparents, George and Patricia Gilchrest and paternal grandparents Joseph and Frances Costa. Also survived by her aunts and uncles, Sandra McGrath, Mark Gilchrest, Jennifer (Jim) Celeste, and Joseph (Rebecca) Costa, as well as six cousins. Nikki cherished her time spent with her Yorkies, the late Gidget and new puppies Bella and Kiki.

Costa

Nikki Marie, of Pepperell. February 22, 2020. Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) PEPPERELL, MA on Friday, February 28 from 4 – 7 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Grace worshipping at St. Joseph's Church, 28 Tarbell St. Pepperell, MA on Saturday, February 29 at 10 AM. Burial will be private. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
