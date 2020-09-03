DRACUT
Nissay Liek, beloved husband, father, and grandpa passed unexpectedly in the loving arms of his family on August 27, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer.
Nissay was born on December 9, 1960 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He survived the Cambodian Killing Field and migrated to the United States. He overcame many challenges and obstacles of being an immigrant to become a prominent figure in the community. He worked tirelessly to make a better life for himself and reunited his family after having separated for nearly ten years. He is known in the community for having helped Cambodian refugees adapt their lives in America; he had helped them navigate complex social services and immigration systems; resulted in helping thousands of Cambodians reunite with their families after years of separation due to the gruesome war in Cambodia.
Nissay was pre-deceased by his son Nathan in 2013. He is survived by his wife Sonamaran Keo and his five loving children Sonamara Nissay and husband Chhoeung Nem, Ravibol Nissay and wife Sokhadalyce Nissay, Lolita Nissay-Rath and husband Sary Rath, Molinda Nissay and husband Bunthoeun Huoth, and Steven Nissay and wife Paulika So. He leaves behind grandchildren Aaron N. Nem, Darron K. Nem, Rhema Nissay, Gianna Nissay, Anita Srey Nissay, Amelia Chandani Liek, Alyssa Nissay Liek, Enzo Nissay-Huoth, Bunadelyn Nissay-Huoth, Avian Nissay, and Anevay Nissay. They were truly the love of his life. In addition, he is survived by his brother Kosal Keo and his wife Dalyn Ouk. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews and treasured friends who meant the world to him.
Family and friends are invited to attend Nissay's visitation from 4-8 pm on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. On Saturday morning, his funeral will begin at the funeral home at 8:00 am, followed by his funeral procession to Oakland Cemetery at 9:00 am. Those wishing to honor Nissay's memory may do so by making time to travel and enjoy nature. Treasure those who you love by simply being kind and respectful to one another no matter what your differences may be. United community starts with strong family bond.
