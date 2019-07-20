|
formerly of Lowell
Hudson, NH
Norbert Thaddeus "Norbie" McCartin, passed away peacefully in the hospice care unit of The Inn at Fairview in Hudson, NH, surrounded by members of his family on July 18th, He had celebrated his 90th birthday May 6th.
He was the loving husband of the Patricia (Pattelena) McCartin with whom he celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in 2019.
Born into a well-known family in Lowell on May 6th 1929, the last of thirteen children of the late Frank P. and the late Margaret A. (Walsh) McCartin, Norbie attended the Immaculate Conception School, graduating in 1943, Keith Academy graduating in 1947, and Niagara University in New York, graduating in 1951 with a degree in history.
A veteran of the Korean War, Norbie served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army as a procurement agent in Okinawa, Japan.
Norbie followed several of his siblings into the family business founded by his father in 1927, Frank P. McCartin, and captained that ship into his 90th year. Customers saw him every day working in the career that he clearly loved.
Norb spent his free time in summer golfing and fishing, and in the winter months enjoyed skiing the White Mountains. In his later years he became involved with the Spindle City Singers. And like his brother Larry, had an impressive hat collection.
Norbie was devout Catholic and assisted in collections during masses at several churches in the Lowell area, and was a renowned bingo caller on Tuesday nights at St Michaels School.
He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the St. Vincent de Paul Society, helping countless people from behind the scenes.
He is survived by his daughter, the Rev. N. E. McCartin of Lowell, MA; his son and daughter-in-law Peter N. and Justine D. McCartin of Ft. Worth, TX; his son and daughter-in-law David C. and Sandra M. McCartin of Hudson, NH; his grandchildren; Seamus A. McCartin of FT Worth, TX; Meaghan and Matthew McCartin of Dracut, MA; his granddaughters Olivia K. Descoteaux of Hudson, NH and Jordyn Descoteaux of Manchester, NH; his sisters-in-law Gloria McCartin of Irvine, CA, Francis McCartin of Lowell, B.J. McCartin of Asheville, NC, Mary Ann McCartin of Osterville, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Mr. McCartin was the brother of the late Dr. Lawrence M. McCartin, Rev. Frank P. McCartin, Rev. Joseph T. McCartin, William T. McCartin, John P. McCartin, Paul C. McCartin and Philip C. McCartin; his late sister Mary A. McCartin; and late siblings and their spouses James J. and Margaret McCartin, Robert A. and Jeanne McCartin, Margaret M. and Edward Teague, and Ann E. and David Loughran.
Family and friends may call on Monday, July 22nd, from 4-8PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro, July 23rd at 10AM. His burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norbie's memory to: St. Vincent de Paul Society, 701 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA. 01854. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
