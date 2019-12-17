Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Patrick Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen Austin


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen Austin Obituary
Loving sister

NO. BILLERICA, MA

Noreen (Flaherty) Austin, 75, of North Billerica, Massachusetts, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital – Saints Campus.

She was the beloved wife of the late Gordon M. Austin.

Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, November 14, 1944, a daughter of the late Thomas J. and the late Eileen K. (Carney) Flaherty, Noreen attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School in the Class of 1963.

Prior to her retirement in 1991, Noreen worked as a telephone operator and then as an account clerk for the New England Telephone Company.

Noreen loved traveling with her husband to Aruba and Hawaii on vacations. She was a proud member of the "Sixties Chicks", lifelong friends who socialized together for over 55 years. Noreen was a kind and compassionate person who enjoyed shopping and walking at the malls. She was also active with the Lowell Senior Center.

She is survived by a sister Kathryn E. Ost and her husband John of Nashua, NH; two stepdaughters Lisa Galluccio and her husband John of Nashua, NH and Leanne Liberti and her husband Steven of Las Vergas, NV; a step grandson Austin Galluccio; several nieces, nephews and a grandnephew. Noreen was also the sister of the late Gail Cyr.

Austin

Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 3 to 7 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held Thursday morning at the Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.



View the online memorial for Noreen Austin
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -