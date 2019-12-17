|
Noreen (Flaherty) Austin, 75, of North Billerica, Massachusetts, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital – Saints Campus.
She was the beloved wife of the late Gordon M. Austin.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, November 14, 1944, a daughter of the late Thomas J. and the late Eileen K. (Carney) Flaherty, Noreen attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School in the Class of 1963.
Prior to her retirement in 1991, Noreen worked as a telephone operator and then as an account clerk for the New England Telephone Company.
Noreen loved traveling with her husband to Aruba and Hawaii on vacations. She was a proud member of the "Sixties Chicks", lifelong friends who socialized together for over 55 years. Noreen was a kind and compassionate person who enjoyed shopping and walking at the malls. She was also active with the Lowell Senior Center.
She is survived by a sister Kathryn E. Ost and her husband John of Nashua, NH; two stepdaughters Lisa Galluccio and her husband John of Nashua, NH and Leanne Liberti and her husband Steven of Las Vergas, NV; a step grandson Austin Galluccio; several nieces, nephews and a grandnephew. Noreen was also the sister of the late Gail Cyr.
