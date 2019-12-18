|
|
Noreen (Flaherty) Austin
of North Billerica
In Lowell, MA, December 13, 2019, at LGH - Saints, Noreen (Flaherty) Austin of North Billerica, beloved wife of the late Gordon M. Austin. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 3 to 7 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held Thursday morning at the Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery.
E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.
(978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 18, 2019