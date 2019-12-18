Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
Resources
Noreen (Flaherty) Austin

Noreen (Flaherty) Austin Obituary
Noreen (Flaherty) Austin
of North Billerica

In Lowell, MA, December 13, 2019, at LGH - Saints, Noreen (Flaherty) Austin of North Billerica, beloved wife of the late Gordon M. Austin. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 3 to 7 P.M. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held Thursday morning at the Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery.

E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.

(978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
