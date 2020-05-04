Noreen (Monty, McManus) Judd

1955 - 2020

Noreen (Monty, McManus) Judd, 65, of Laconia, NH, formerly of Dracut, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Pleasant View Center in Concord, NH. Born on February 4, 1955, in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of Roland and Annette (Briere) Monty, and lived in Dracut, MA, throughout her school years.

Noreen worked as a clerk at Big Lots, and previously worked at Accellent, as an Inspector Supervisor. She also worked construction, building and roofing houses, which was a highlight of her life. She is a former Member and Instructor for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Program out of Kittery, ME.

Throughout her teens, she was a member of the Long Pond Water Ski Club and participated in many of their water ski shows performing stunts as one of the Long Pond Lovelies. Noreen was an avid NY Yankee's fan, in particular #2, Derek Jeter. She cherished going camping, fishing and boating with her grandsons. Noreen's ingenuity and creative nature gave her a unique perspective toward problem solving, such as the ability to grow a vegetable garden in her living room, where her curtains became the trellis for her cucumber vines.

One of Noreen's favorite places to go, which held many happy memories, was Hampton Beach to ride the waves and enjoy the sun and boardwalk. She had a beautifully wild spirit and enjoyed the freedom of riding her motorcycle in her black leather fringed jacket with a rose embossed on the back.

Noreen is survived by her daughter Kimberly McManus of Laconia; her son Christopher McManus and his wife Elizabeth, of Aurora, CO; a brother David Monty of Windham, NH; her sisters, Karen Clougher and her husband Thomas, of Tyngsborough, MA, and Nancy Montgomery and her husband Gary Wilson, of New Ipswich, NH; her grandchildren, Kyle McManus and Evan Tibbetts; two nieces and five nephews; and many cousins. Noreen was pre-deceased by her parents, Roland and Annette Monty.

It is Noreen's wish that there be no purple anything on her special day, especially flowers; but she is open to flamingos.

Due to the current world health situation, the service will be private. We are planning to celebrate Noreen's free spirit with a casual gathering this summer at her favorite place, Hampton Beach, (at which you are welcome to don your favorite flamingo-ware).

Arrangements are in the care of the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH.

