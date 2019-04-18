Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Norma (Dows) Abbott


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma (Dows) Abbott Obituary
Loving Mother and Grandmother Norma (Dows) Abbott of Biddeford, Maine, formerly of Lowell, died April 14, 2019 in Maine, aged 95 years. She was the beloved wife of the late David W. Abbott.

She was born in Lowell, March 31, 1924, a daughter of the late Amos and Mary (Kendall) Dows.

Norma was licensed in real estate along with her late husband David as owners of Abbott Associates in Biddeford Pool, Maine. After her retirement, Norma and her husband David enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida. She was also an active member at the First United Baptist Church in Lowell. She truly loved Maine and the peace and tranquility she felt there.

She is survived by a son, Linwood D. Abbott and his wife Amy of Jacksonville, Vermont and Florida. A daughter, Laurel R. Abbott of Biddeford, Maine. Two grandsons, Jake Theberge of Old Orchard Beach Maine and Geoffrey K. Abbott of Burlington, Vermont. A great-grandson, Theodore Dewey. She was the mother of the late Lark E. Abbott who died April 13, 2003. ABBOTT In Maine, April 14, 2019. Norma (Dows) Abbott, aged 95 years. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS FUNERAL HOME, 122 Princeton Blvd. Lowell, on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Norma's funeral service to follow at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in the Lowell Cemetery. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Norma's memorial page at WWW.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Norma (Dows) Abbott
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 18, 2019
