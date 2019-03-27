Loving Wife and Mother DRACUT Norma Beverly (Vinal) Meyers, a lifelong resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Harold A. Meyers, with whom she recently celebrated 53 years of marriage on March 19th.



Born in Lawrence, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Agnes (Fletcher) Vinal. Norma graduated from Dracut High School with the Class of 1957.



For over 25 years, Mrs. Meyers worked as a sexton at Christ Church United of Dracut, where she was a longtime, devout member, and also taught Sunday school for many years.



She enjoyed spending summer nights watching the Lowell Spinners, and sunny days at the beach.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Janet L. Meyers of Dracut, a brother, Robert L. Vinal and his wife Melissa of Dracut, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many dear friends. She was the sister of the late Barbara Fisher. MEYERS In Dracut, March 24, 2019. Norma B. (Vinal) Meyers, of Dracut. Beloved wife of Harold A. Meyers. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 9 to 10:45 a.m., followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Elmwood Cemetery, Methuen. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to Circle Home at www.circlehomehealth.org, or by mail to: Circle Home, Inc., 847 Rogers St., Suite 201, Lowell, MA 01852. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Norma's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.







View the online memorial for Norma Beverly (Vinal) Meyers Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary