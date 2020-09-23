1/1
Norma I. QuiÑOnes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great- Grandmother

Lowell

Norma I. Quiñones, 77, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, with her family by her side in Lowell, MA. She was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great- Grandmother. She captured the heart of so many people. Those that came to know her fell in love with her, she was a welcoming woman and a friend to so many. She lived life to the fullest.

Norma is survived by her husband, Miguel A. Quiñones, three children, Miguel A. Quiñones, Jasmine M. Quiñones, and Norma I. Quiñones; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

QUINONES – In Lowell, September 20, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital, Norma I. (Gonzalez) Quiñones, 77, the beloved wife of Miguel Quiñones. A WALK THROUGH VISITATION WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY FROM 4 UNTIL 7 PM AT THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL. Facial coverings are required for all services and proper social distancing guidelines are in place. Due to current restrictions, Norma's FUNERAL MASS will be held privately on THURSDAY MORNING.

ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HER GRAVESIDE BURIAL SERVICES ON THURSDAY AT 11:15 A.M. AT WESTLAWN II CEMETERY, BOSTON RD. LOWELL.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE

FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS

978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for Norma I. Quiñones


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Graveside service
11:15 AM
WESTLAWN II CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved