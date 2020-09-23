Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great- Grandmother
Lowell
Norma I. Quiñones, 77, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, with her family by her side in Lowell, MA. She was a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great- Grandmother. She captured the heart of so many people. Those that came to know her fell in love with her, she was a welcoming woman and a friend to so many. She lived life to the fullest.
Norma is survived by her husband, Miguel A. Quiñones, three children, Miguel A. Quiñones, Jasmine M. Quiñones, and Norma I. Quiñones; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A WALK THROUGH VISITATION WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY FROM 4 UNTIL 7 PM AT THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL. Facial coverings are required for all services and proper social distancing guidelines are in place. Due to current restrictions, Norma's FUNERAL MASS will be held privately on THURSDAY MORNING.
ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND HER GRAVESIDE BURIAL SERVICES ON THURSDAY AT 11:15 A.M. AT WESTLAWN II CEMETERY, BOSTON RD. LOWELL.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE
FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS
978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com View the online memorial for Norma I. Quiñones