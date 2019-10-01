|
|
Norma J. Parisi
formerly of Tewksbury; 95
TEWKSBURY - Norma died peacefully Sept. 28, in Derry, NH. She was the beloved wife of the late Annunzio "Joe" Parisi, beloved mother of David H. Parisi and his wife Judith (Joslyn) of Dracut, Janis M. Parisi of Manchester, NH, Lori A. Ferreira and her husband David of Salem, NH, Michael J. Parisi and his partner Joelle Fagan of Londonderry, NH, Richard A. Parisi and his wife Amy (Thurston) of Chester, NH; grandmother of 10; Great-grandmother of 7; sister of Lois Bigelow of Dracut, Marilyn Enwright of Lowell, and the late Frances Lampron.
Relatives and friends will be received Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4:00 until 7:00 in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY. Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Prayers will be offered at 7:00 p.m. Burial in Tewksbury Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials to Angels Above Charitable Trust, 99 Mammoth Rd., Lowell, MA 01854 or angelsabovecharity.org will be appreciated. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 1, 2019