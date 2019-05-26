|
Loving mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother LOWELL Norma Lois (Kelloway) Beland, a longtime resident of Lowell, died peacefully at home on May 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 85 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur R. Beland, with whom she had shared 30 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 1986.
Born on May 16, 1934, in Melrose, MA, she was a daughter of the late Albert H. and Alice H. (Fifield) Kelloway. She graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1953.
Norma married Arthur in 1956 and they settled in Lowell to raise their family. During the 50's, she worked as a proofreader at Courier Citizen. While caring for her three girls brought her great joy, Norma also had a passion for gardening which she shared with Arthur.
Mrs. Beland was an active member of the Highland Union Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Susan Wesley Guild, and was also a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church. Norma was involved in many church activities, including church suppers and volunteering with her sister Doris. Blessed with many creative talents, she had a deep passion for drawing, painting, and watercolors, and was a member of the Whistler Art Society of Lowell in her younger days.
Norma also pursued bible studies with a wonderful group in Stoneham, MA. She enjoyed trips to the beach and the lake with family. She loved animals, especially her beloved companion cat Jimmy, and everything in nature. A music enthusiast, Norma enjoyed listening to Christian music, especially songs by Andrea Bocelli and Amy Grant.
She is survived by three daughters, Debra A. Destrempe and her husband Raymond of Lowell, Carol A. Stuart and her husband Anthony of Amesbury, and Patricia A. O'Brien and her husband Shawn of Salem, MA. Four grandchildren, Jeffrey Destrempe, Scott Destrempe and his wife Charlene, Sara (Stuart) Pautler and her husband Dylan, and Nolan O'Brien, and two great-grandsons, Jordan Destrempe and Angel Garcia, all of whom she adored. Also a sister, Doris (Kelloway) Lotti of Lowell, a brother, William Kelloway of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. Three brothers-in-law, Bro. Ernest Gerard Beland, Harry Gesenhues, and James Berry, and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Beland and Joanne Beland. She was the sister of the late Winston Conrad, aunt of the late Mark Lotti, daughter-in-law of the late Ernest and Alda Beland, and sister-in-law of the late Claire Berry, Rita Gesenhues, Lucille Beland, Wilfrid Beland, and George Beland. BELAND In Lowell, May 22, 2019. Norma L. (Kelloway) Beland, 85, of Lowell. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM. Norma's Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 AM, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St., Lowell, MA 01854, or the , P.O. Box 12, N. Billerica, MA 01862. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Norma's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 26, 2019