Norma M. Quinn
1938 - 2020
Dracut

Norma M. Quinn (Perras), 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of late Jack Quinn, to whom she was married for 48 years. Her family remembers her as a loving wife, mother and Nana.

She was born in Pittsfield, MA on September 19,1938, daughter of late Norman and Doris Perras of Dracut, MA.

Norma cherished every moment with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at her sister's cottage in Dalton, NH, as well as cross-country skiing, volleyball and tennis.

Norma is survived and will be deeply missed by her son, John Quinn III of New Ipswich, NH, two daughters and sons-in-law, Robyn Woods and her husband George of Hollywood, FL, Karyn Lessard and husband Brian of Hudson, NH, and; her four grandchildren, George Woods and Ashley Woods of Hollywood, FL, Brian Lessard and Derek Lessard of Hudson, NH; her 3 siblings, Marlene Dowry of Lowell, MA, Judy Gendreau and her husband Edward of Derry, NH, Linda Lanoue and her husband Edward of Dracut, MA, and her sister-in-law Joan Perras, wife of her late brother Norman Perras, of Dracut, MA. She also leaves her brother-in-law Thomas Quinn, of Lowell, MA, and her sister-in-law Judy Donohoe of Westford, MA, and her sister-in-law Geri Quinn of Dracut, MA; as well as many nieces, nephews and life-long friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 2-5 PM on Monday, September 21, 2020 in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA. Funeral Services will be held privately. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. For online condolences and directions, please visit DRACUTFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Norma M. Quinn



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
