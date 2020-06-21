CHELMSFORD
Norma S (Fitzpatrick) Schults of Chelmsford, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. Born in 1924, Norma grew up in Chelmsford just a short distance from her Chelmsford residence that Joe and Norma built in 1949. Norma was one of six siblings (Mary, Ruth, Louise, Neil and George). Norma attended the Chelmsford School System and graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1942. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and her lifelong connection with Chelmsford. In August 1946 she married Joseph H Schults of Lowell. Together they loved sailing on Lake Winnipesaukee, gardening and bird watching, taking care of their children and grandchildren. Norma's greatest passion was spending time with Joe, her two sons, their grandchildren and later in life with their Chocolate Lab Rudy.
She is survived by her two sons, Joseph H. Schults, Jr. and wife JoAnne Schults of Raymond, NH, and Richard Schults and wife Bobbie Schults of Exeter NH/Venice FL, grandchildren Christopher Schults and his wife Lea Werbel, Daniel Schults, Kimberly Schults, Miranda Schults, Joseph and his wife Noemi Schults, and three great grandchildren Kahlan Schults, Tristan Schults, and Ava Schults. Also Step Granddaughter Sarah Dougherty, husband John Dougherty III, Step Great Grandchildren Meredith Dougherty & Ryan Dougherty, Step Grandson Seth Hoffman, wife Rhianon Hoffman, Step Great Grandchildren, Hudson Hoffman, Wyatt Hoffman, Amos Hoffman, Brooks Hoffman. Norma and Joe started camping on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee at Lake Shore Park in Gilford, NH in 1954, where they enjoyed boating, sailing, and fishing. They started out in a tent, then a small trailer. Then in 1973, Norma, Joe and her sons built the cabin that remains today and is enjoyed by their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Funeral Services and Interment were held privately for the immediate family only on Friday, June 19. Memorial donations my be made in Norma's memory to the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org/manh. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.