Norman E. Ducharme
Loving Husband and Brother
U. S. Army Veteran
Norman E. Ducharme, of Tyngsborough, died peacefully April 12, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 74 years. He was the beloved husband of Mary Ann (Georges) Ducharme.
He was born in Lowell, January 4, 1945, a son of the late Leo and Georgette (Boisjoly) Ducharme. He received his early education at Saint Theresa's grammar school, and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.
Norman enlisted in the United States Army serving with the HQ CO 3rd BN 37th Armor Division as a tank mechanic. He was honorably discharged on March 10, 1966, and transferred to reserve duty until March 23, 1970.
Returning home, Norman joined the Local 550 Sprinkler Fitters Union in Boston, having worked on all the major Boston high rise buildings. As his career progressed, he became a Superintendent, supervising work crews, estimating jobs, and purchasing materials. He was very proud of his work and that he was always employed. He retired from the M. J. Daley Company.
After retirement, he pursued his passion for carpentry, remodeling homes, installing decks, and always being available to help someone with a problem. He was always a phone call away because people knew that Norman could fix just about everything. He was the MacGyver to all who knew him. He supplied his neighborhood and friends with bird houses, bird feeders, wheelbarrows, and many other yard ornaments.
Norman and Mary Ann enjoyed many Island trips, winters in Florida, and Maine in the summer months. They also enjoyed dining out and trying new restaurants.
Norman was a loving husband and devoted brother who will always be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a brother, Gerard Ducharme and his wife Frances of Dracut, two sisters, Ruby Walker and her husband Reginald of Lowell, and Jaqueline AmRein and her husband James of Winter Haven, Florida; a stepson, William Riley; a sister-in-law, Rita Ducharme of Dracut, two God Daughters, Jessica Nobrega and her husband Frank of Dracut, and Janine Walsh and her husband Thomas of Tyngsborough, and many nieces and nephews, and of course, Fur Baby… Bebe. He was the brother of the late Donald Ducharme.
It being his wishes, funeral services were held privately. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to: Lowell General Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS FUNERAL HOME, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Norman's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019