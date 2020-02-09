|
Chelmsford
Norman George MacNeill, age 89, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at Sunny Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Ann (MacGillivray) MacNeill with whom he enjoyed 62 years of marriage until her passing in 2016. He was born in Medford on December 2, 1930 and was a son of the late Wallace and Alice (Beldon) MacNeill. Norman was a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology and was also a proud veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War. He was a founder of the Chelmsford Hockey Association in the 1960's. Norman enjoyed golfing and keeping his mind sharp by working crossword puzzles.
Norman is survived by his son, Edmund MacNeill and his wife Sharon of Tampa, FL and a daughter, Ellen Lyons and her husband, Steven of Chelmsford, five grandchildren; Scott Lyons and his wife Mara, Gregory Lyons and his wife Kristin, and Cameron MacNeill and his fiance, Monica Partridge, Bryan MacNeill and Janet MacNeill, and four great-grandchildren; Russell, David, Steven and Sara Lyons. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was sadly predeceased by his daughter, Janet Ann. Norman's family would like to extend a special thank you to Sunny Acres Nursing Home and Beacon Hospice for their wonderful care in these last days.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 am until 11 am at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11 o'clock at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 9, 2020