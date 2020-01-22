|
Norman J. Jussaume, "Norm/Pépère," 78, of Pelham, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully Monday morning January 20, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness.
He was the husband of the late Cecile L. (Cote) Jussaume who died in 2012.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, January 26, 1941, a son of the late Gerard and the late Florence (Arsenault) Jussaume, he attended Ste. Jeanne D'Arc School and was a graduate of Greater Lowell Technical High School. Later, in 1982, he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Fitchburg State University of which he was extremely proud.
For most of his career Norm was a craftsman of fine woodworking and operated his own business. During the 70's and 80's he taught carpentry at the Greater Lowell Technical High School and always enjoyed surprise visits from former students. Later, he and his wife Cecile opened the Respite Inn for physically and mentally challenged children and adults.
During retirement, among other fine pieces, Norm created a "Jussaume reproduction" of the Sam Maloof classic rocking chair – a true treasure for all his children and special friends. His love for woodworking shines through when you visit the homes of his children, sisters' and close friends – cabinets and furniture never to be replicated. Pépère enjoyed dropping in to visit friends and businesses and loved pizza!
Among his many interests, he enjoyed camping, hunting and was an expert marksman in archery. Norm meticulously restored antique tractors and his pride and joy, a 1950 F-100 and that was "his therapy." With his family, he traveled extensively throughout the Caribbean and summered since the 50's at a family favorite "Hermit Island."
He is survived by four children Philippe R. Jussaume and his wife AnnMarie of Dunstable, Loic R. Jussaume and his wife Michele of Pelham, NH, Celine J. LeClerc and her husband Joel of Dunstable and Jerome P. Jussaume and his wife Dana of Melrose; nine grandchildren Kara Ann Jussaume, Erin Hope Jussaume, Nicholas Jussaume, Emily Jussaume, Jolee Jussaume, Tyler LeClerc, Brielle Le Clerc, Jared LeClerc and Will Jussaume; two sisters Josseline Boucher of Hudson, NH and Constance Jussaume of Pelham, NH; a brother Regis Jussaume and his wife Dorothy of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews. He was also the grandfather of the late Bridget Hope Jussaume and brother of the late John Jussaume.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 22, 2020