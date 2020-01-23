|
Norman J. Jussaume
of Pelham, NH
In Pelham, NH, at his home, Norman J. Jussaume "Norm/Pepere" 78, a well-known craftsman, carpenter and teacher. Friends may call at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 7 P.M. Thursday, January 23, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Kathryn's Church in Hudson, NH Friday morning at 10:00 o'clock followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in North Chelmsford. E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Bennet Street School, 150 North St., Boston, MA 02109 or go to www.nbss.edu/donate. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 23, 2020