1/
Norman L. Des Lauriers
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brooksville, FL

Mr. Norman L. Des Lauriers, age 83, of Brooksville, Florida, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Brooksville, FL. Previously resided in Dracut, MA. He was born April 7, 1937 in Lowell, MA, he was the son of Leo and Lillian (Carman) DesLauriers.

Norman was a Navy veteran serving during Korean War. He was a milkman at Shaw Farm in Dracut as well as Production Administrator for General Electric.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Mary Des Lauriers, brother, Richard Des Lauriers and 2 sisters. Survivors include wife, Ramona Des Lauriers, Brooksville, FL, sister Joan Irwin of MA., 3 Children; Deborah Hetu, FL, Steven Des Lauriers, MA, Kenneth Des Lauriers NC, 3 grandchildren; Justin Hetu, FL, Kathryn Des Lauriers, MA, Kyle Des Lauriers, NH.

Friends who wish may send memorial donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation; P.O.Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.



View the online memorial for Norman L. Des Lauriers

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved