Brooksville, FL
Mr. Norman L. Des Lauriers, age 83, of Brooksville, Florida, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Brooksville, FL. Previously resided in Dracut, MA. He was born April 7, 1937 in Lowell, MA, he was the son of Leo and Lillian (Carman) DesLauriers.
Norman was a Navy veteran serving during Korean War. He was a milkman at Shaw Farm in Dracut as well as Production Administrator for General Electric.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Mary Des Lauriers, brother, Richard Des Lauriers and 2 sisters. Survivors include wife, Ramona Des Lauriers, Brooksville, FL, sister Joan Irwin of MA., 3 Children; Deborah Hetu, FL, Steven Des Lauriers, MA, Kenneth Des Lauriers NC, 3 grandchildren; Justin Hetu, FL, Kathryn Des Lauriers, MA, Kyle Des Lauriers, NH.
Friends who wish may send memorial donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
P.O.Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com
