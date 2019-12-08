Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman P. Kinney


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman P. Kinney Obituary
1946 - 2019

DRACUT

Norman P. Kinney, age 73, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 at his home, with his loving wife Darlene T. (Cormier) Kinney by his side.

Born in Lowell on September 21, 1946 he was a son of the late Francis C. and Anna (Thibeault) Kinney. Norman was co-owner of the former Kinney's Service Station, which was located on Pawtucket Street in Lowell for many years. Surviving him in addition to his wife are a son and daughter in law; Timothy and Julie; his late son, Brian; his late daughter Kathleen; a granddaughter, Avery; six brothers, George, the late William, Donald, Michael, Peter and David; three sisters, Frances, Linda and Donna; also several nieces and nephews.

According to his wishes, all services were held privately. Those wishing may make a donation in his memory to the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa, c/o Bachand Hall, 267 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough.



View the online memorial for Norman P. Kinney
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -