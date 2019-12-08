|
|
1946 - 2019
DRACUT
Norman P. Kinney, age 73, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 at his home, with his loving wife Darlene T. (Cormier) Kinney by his side.
Born in Lowell on September 21, 1946 he was a son of the late Francis C. and Anna (Thibeault) Kinney. Norman was co-owner of the former Kinney's Service Station, which was located on Pawtucket Street in Lowell for many years. Surviving him in addition to his wife are a son and daughter in law; Timothy and Julie; his late son, Brian; his late daughter Kathleen; a granddaughter, Avery; six brothers, George, the late William, Donald, Michael, Peter and David; three sisters, Frances, Linda and Donna; also several nieces and nephews.
According to his wishes, all services were held privately. Those wishing may make a donation in his memory to the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa, c/o Bachand Hall, 267 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA 01854. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough.
View the online memorial for Norman P. Kinney
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 8, 2019