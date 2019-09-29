|
Norman R. Robertson, 94, of Groton passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019.
He was married to the late Gloria (Shorette) Robertson, who predeceased him on February 3, 2017. They celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary on November 11, 2016.
Born in Lakeport, NH on September 18, 1925, Norman was the son of the late Richard and Ethel Robertson.
Norman retired from the Groton Electric Light Department where he was a lineman and foreman.
As a member of the greatest generation, Norman served in the US Navy in WWII seeing action in the South Pacific. After the war he resided in West Groton where he and Gloria raised a family.
He was a member of the Tahattawan Lodge AF & AM of Littleton. He recently received recognition for 50 years as a Senior Past Master. He was also involved with the Scottish Rite, and the Aleppo Shrine. He was a member of the Christian Union Church in West Groton.
Norman was a member of the Alpine Square Dancing Club and the Merry Makers of Groton. He enjoyed woodworking and playing the bagpipes.
He is survived by two sons, Norman "Bud" Robertson of Groton and his fiancé, Judith Buckley of Billerica, Dale Robertson and his companion, Lisa Ellis of Townsend; daughters, Jean and her husband George Bailey of Barrington, NH and Debra Gillette of Chelmsford and her companion Bob Reed of Dracut; brothers, Richard and his wife Lillian Robertson of Lowell, MA; Robert Robertson of Lowell, MA; sister Ruth and her husband Edward Makarewicz of Lowell, MA; eight grandchildren; sixteen great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was the father-in-law of the late Robert Gillette, grandfather of the late Edward Thompson and brother of the late Leon Robertson, Irvin Robertson, Eugene Robertson and Elizabeth Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes, 234 Barnum Rd., Devens, MA 01434.
Norman R., of Groton. September 18, 2019. Relatives and Friends will be received by the family in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Friday, October 4 from 4 to 7 PM, with a Masonic Service immediately following at 7 PM. Committal Services in Groton Cemetery will be private. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online guestbook.
