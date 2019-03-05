Normand E. Martin

DRACUT - Normand E. Martin, 74, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the High Point Hospice House in Haverhill. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Hayes) Martin, with whom he celebrated 35 years of marriage.



Normand was born in Lowell, on April 23, 1944 a son of the late Lucille (Ducharme) and Edmond J. Martin. Upon his graduation from high school Normand enlisted in the Army National Guard for a term of 6 years until his honorable discharge in 1970. He owned and operated the Norm Martin's Automatic Transmission of Lowell for over 35 years.



In his free time you could find Normand golfing at the Tyngsboro Country Club, watching television, his favorites were the History channel and action movies. In his younger years he enjoyed water sports on Long Pond in Dracut.



Besides his wife, Barbara, Normand is survived and will be deeply missed by his children: Christine Martin of Acton, Renay Colby and her husband Warren of Gilford, NH., Meaghan B. McCarthy and her husband John of Dracut and Kimberly A. Martin of Nashua, NH., his grandchildren: Caroline Colby, Tristan Colby, Carson McCarthy and Edmund McCarthy. He also leaves his brother Roger Martin and his wife Patricia of Nashua, NH.



MARTIN - Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10AM in St. Marguerite d'Youville Church on Thursday, March 7th.