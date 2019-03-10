Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Normand G. Daigle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Normand G. Daigle Obituary
Normand G. Daigle
Lifelong Dracut resident and retired Firefighter; age 84

DRACUT - Yet another strong, loyal and proud man has left us for a peaceful respite and his final reward.

Normand was born in Lowell, MA, on October 10, 1934, he was the son of the late Joseph E. and Aldea (Desroches) Daigle.

Prior to his retirement he had served the town of Dracut as a Firefighter for over 25 years.

Norm served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

One of his greatest interests was gardening and running his own vegetable stand on Textile Ave., in Dracut for many years. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Normand was a member of the NRA and had been very active with the Veteran's Association.

He had been a longtime member of the former Ste. Jeanne D'arc parish.

He is survived by his sister Janet P. Daigle D'Urso of Newport News, VA. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Normand was also the brother of the late Beaterice Young, Paul, Raymond, Robert, Therese, Roland and Ronald Daigle.

DAIGLE - Family and friends may call on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm, at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. Normand's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11 o"clock at St. Michael Church, Lowell. Burial Services with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, Chelmsford.

Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault Jr. (987 459 9315).
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
