Normand L. Breault
of Dracut; 76
DRACUT - Normand L. Breault, 76, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 22nd, at the Community Hospice House of Merrimack, NH. He was the beloved husband of Irene J. (Bouchard) Breault, with whom he would have celebrated 56 years of marriage, this July.
Normand was born Lowell, on February 10, 1943 a son of the late Omar Breault and Yvonne (Chausse) Breault. He was a graduate of the Greater Lowell Regional Vocational School. Normand was a talented carpenter, he spent a majority of his life as a General Contractor, building homes, condos and businesses. Best known for his remodeling of the local Dunkin Donut shops.
In his free time, Normand enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed going to casino's and watching the New England Patriots.
Besides his loving wife, Normand is survived and will be deeply missed by his children: Normand O. Breault of Watertown, MA., Kimberley Breault and her wife Jennifer Breault of Kissimmee, FL., Matthew R. Breault and his wife Mellissa of Dracut and Nicole Carlino and her husband Peter of Tewksbury, MA., his grand children: Ryan Breault, Matthew Breault, Isabella Carlino, Joshua Carlino and Madison Breault, and his great-grandson Carter Breault. He also leaves his siblings: Doris Bergeron of Lowell, Cecile Pagrot of Largo, FL., Paul Breault and his wife Diane, of Dracut, Roger Breault and his wife Doris of Dracut and Joseph "Jerry" and his wife Bernadette of Maine.
Normand was also the brother of the late Robert Breault, Rita Jamieson, Lilliam Lamothe, Henry Breault and Ronald Breault.
BREAULT - Family and friends may call on Friday, April 26th, from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Normand's memory to a favorite . To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019