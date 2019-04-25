Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Normand L. Breault

Normand L. Breault Obituary
Normand L. Breault of Dracut

Normand L. Breault, 76, husband of Irene J. (Bouchard) Breault, of DRACUT. Family and friends may call on Friday, April 26th, from

4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Normand's memory to a favorite . To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 25, 2019
