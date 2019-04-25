|
Normand L. Breault of Dracut
Normand L. Breault, 76, husband of Irene J. (Bouchard) Breault, of DRACUT. Family and friends may call on Friday, April 26th, from
4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Normand's memory to a favorite . To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 25, 2019