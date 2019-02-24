Normand L. Morin

of Lowell



LOWELL - Normand L. Morin, known affectionately by his friends as "Monkey", a lifelong resident of Lowell died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Penacook Place in Haverhill at the age of 80. He was the husband of the late Yvonne C. (Dimitriadis) Morin.



He was born in Lowell on January 1, 1939 and was a son of the late Ernest and Florida (Blanchette) Morin.



Prior to his retirement, Normand was employed for over 15 years as a custodian at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. Earlier in life he was employed for many years as a painter for Dabco Painting.



He was an active member of the East End Club, the CCA, the SAC Club, and the Centralville Sportsmen's Club.



Normand was an incredibly easy-going man and enjoyed many activities. From his early years hunting and fishing, and throughout his life making family trips to Boston, the flea market, or to Foxwoods. He loved to garden with his wife and spent his countless hours with his hands in the earth tending to vegetables, flowers, and trees, once winning an award from the Lowell Sun for their garden. Normand's focus throughout was his family. He taught his children and grandchildren the value of hard work through example. He showed his family how to care for each other by making them a priority in his life and making sure we did the same.



His greatest joy was his wife of over 50 years Yvonne. They met when they were teenagers and spent the entirety of their lives sharing in a life well lived. They were rarely apart and had an obvious affection and connection that anyone that was near them could appreciate. During the years their love was re-affirmed over and over through the good times and the bad in plain sight of their family, making them all stronger and better people.



He is survived by his daughter, Ruthann Morin of Dracut and her longtime companion Charlie Barber of Lowell; his four sons, Normand Morin Jr of Lowell, and his longtime companion Brenda Bourque, Joseph Morin of Ayer, and his longtime companion Ginny Williams, John Morin and his wife Patricia of Lowell, and David Morin and his wife Brenda of Pelham, NH; his seven grandchildren, John Moses and his wife Cynthia of Chelmsford, Stephen Morin of Lowell, Michael Morin of Lowell, Kyle Gath of Westford, Isabella Morin of Pelham, NH, Ashley Rivard of Skowhegan, ME, and Normand Morin, Jr. of Lowell; six great grandchildren, Arianna, Ella, Ryan, Annie, Noah, and Ian.



A brother Jeffrey Morin of Lowell; two sisters, Gertrude Byrne of Springfield, MA and Lucille Henry and her husband Thomas of Salem, MA; and many nieces and nephews.



He was also the brother of the late Paul Morin, Roger Morin, Ernest "Tibby" Morin, Lorraine Millette, and Jeannette Alton and his twin brother Ernest who passed shortly after birth.



MORIN - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Normand's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial in Westlawn Cemetery II in Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Normand's memory to the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions please visit www.mckennaouellette.com. Published in Lowell Sun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary