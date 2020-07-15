MEREDITH
O. Robert "Bob" Ilg, 85, of Venice, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Lowell, MA, on May 21, 1935, to the late Oscar E. and Ida (Dowrey) Ilg.
Bob served with the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict and held memberships in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans. With military service and schooling completed, Bob spent his entire professional career in the defense electronics industry and the majority of those years with Raytheon Company including a 21-year assignment to Yokohama/Tokyo, Japan. He fondly remembered Japan and its people as a wonderful host nation. Prior to Japan, the family resided in Nashua, NH, and upon retirement returned to NH's Lakes Region, and eventually relocated to Florida.
He was a sportsman during his active years, playing many sports and holding memberships in numerous golf country clubs over the years. He was an avid fan of New England professional sports teams and when asked of his passion for these teams he said, "It's in my DNA."
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 5,000 years, JoAnn (Seery) Ilg; his sons, Garrett J. Ilg and his wife Christine of New York City, New York, and Honolulu, Hawaii, and Robert J. Ilg and his wife Marti of Gilmanton; his grandchildren, Ashley (Ilg) Ackerson of Laconia, Whitney (Ilg) Grouten of Glastonbury, CT, and Alexandra J. Ilg and Nicole A. Ilg of New York and Hawaii; his great-grandson Ambrose Ackerson of Laconia; his sister Ida Annaldo of Lowell, Massachusetts; his sister-in-law Carol Ilg of Pelham; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was pleased for the boys and their families for what they have achieved and for the fact that they are good citizens. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister Eleanor Cunningham, and his brothers, Raymond E. Ilg, Russell Ilg and Alfred C. Ilg.
A private burial will take place at the Wixson Memorial Garden, in Gilford, on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Rd, Laconia, NH.
