Olive F. Sidlauskas

of Tewksbury, worked at Car Fastener; 94



TEWKSBURY - Olive Francis (Kitson) Sidlauskas, age 94, a resident of Tewksbury for thirty-seven years, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, March 2, at the Palm Center in Chelmsford, with her family at her bedside. She was the beloved wife for forty-nine years of Joseph A. Sidlauskas, who died on January 21, 1995.



Olive was born in England, April 7, 1924, one of two daughters of the late Jack and Edith (Fallon) Kitson, and raised in Middlesex County, England. She came to the U.S. as a "War Bride" in 1945, and settled in Cambridge to start her family. She and Joe moved to Newton Avenue in Tewksbury in 1981. In addition to her duty as a mother and wife, she worked at Car Fastener Company in Wilmington.



She and Joe enjoyed travel to England to visit family, and after he passed, travelled with her children to the Caribbean and other cities across the U.S. She also loved day trips to the Connecticut casinos, cards, and Bingo.



She leaves two daughters, Darleen Kitchens and her fiancé James Marion of Lowell and Sharon Hamilton and her husband Robert, with whom she resided in Tewksbury; four grandchildren, Mark Czerwinski and his wife Cathy of Billerica, Denny Kitchens of NY, Robert Hamilton of Tewksbury, David Hamilton and his wife Donna of Hudson, NH; nine great-grandchildren, Joseph, Daniel, Thomas, Timmy, Bobby, Nick, Dylon, Devon, and Deanna; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Dorothy (Kitson) Smithers.



SIDLAUSKAS - Relatives are invited to gather for her Funeral Service, Tuesday, March 5, at 1:00 pm, in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Burial will follow in Tewksbury Cemetery. Visiting hours are omitted. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials to the Tewksbury Community Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876 will be appreciated. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary