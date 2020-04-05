Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Omer Beland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Omer Joseph Beland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Omer Joseph Beland Obituary
Omer Joseph Beland
December 29 1942 - March 29, 2020

GLOUCESTER - Omer J. Beland passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2020. Born and raised in Lowell, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy and worked as an electrician. Beloved father of Jenai Cohen and husband Saul of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Nicole Zeman and husband John of Portland, Ore. Proud "Pépère" of Josh, Noah, Maddie, and June. Preceded in death by wife Evon, parents Omer and Alice Beland of Lowell, MA, and brothers Normand and Raymond. Fondly remembered by sister AnneMarie Trudel, family, and friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Omer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -