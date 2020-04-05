|
|
Omer Joseph Beland
December 29 1942 - March 29, 2020
GLOUCESTER - Omer J. Beland passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2020. Born and raised in Lowell, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy and worked as an electrician. Beloved father of Jenai Cohen and husband Saul of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Nicole Zeman and husband John of Portland, Ore. Proud "Pépère" of Josh, Noah, Maddie, and June. Preceded in death by wife Evon, parents Omer and Alice Beland of Lowell, MA, and brothers Normand and Raymond. Fondly remembered by sister AnneMarie Trudel, family, and friends.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020