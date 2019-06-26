|
Oscar (Asadoor) Aslanian
Oscar (Asadoor) Aslanian 92, of Tewksbury died peacefully on Monday, June 23 after a long, healthy, and active life.
Oscar was born in Lowell MA in 1926, and was a graduate of Lowell High School and the University of Massachusetts. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the European Theater.
Following an honorable discharge from the Army in 1944, Oscar worked as an electrical engineer for General Electric, Raytheon, and Northrop designing guidance systems for the aerospace industry.
He leaves behind a loving and devoted wife Lucy, son Ara Aslanian, daughter-in-law Sharon Aslanian, two grandchildren Emily and Ethan Aslanian, and an extended network of friends from the Lowell Armenian community. Oscar was the brother of John Arslanian and Elizabeth Koutouzis
Oscar was known for his love of family gatherings featuring Armenian food. He had a passion for his tomato and vegetable garden, which kept him active and healthy his entire life. He also enjoyed handicapping horseraces which appealed to his love of numbers, and playing golf with friends and family. Oscar was fascinated with nature, and would often discuss space and astronomy with his brother.
Oscar will be remembered as the central, stable presence in his family and whose house was the central gathering place for happy events throughout the years.
Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday Morning at St. Vartanantz Church,180 Old Westford Rd, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vartanantz Church.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 26, 2019