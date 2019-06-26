Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vartanantz Church
180 Old Westford Rd
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Aslanian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar (Asadoor) Aslanian


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Oscar (Asadoor) Aslanian Obituary
Oscar (Asadoor) Aslanian

Oscar (Asadoor) Aslanian 92, of Tewksbury died peacefully on Monday, June 23 after a long, healthy, and active life.

Oscar was born in Lowell MA in 1926, and was a graduate of Lowell High School and the University of Massachusetts. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the European Theater.

Following an honorable discharge from the Army in 1944, Oscar worked as an electrical engineer for General Electric, Raytheon, and Northrop designing guidance systems for the aerospace industry.

He leaves behind a loving and devoted wife Lucy, son Ara Aslanian, daughter-in-law Sharon Aslanian, two grandchildren Emily and Ethan Aslanian, and an extended network of friends from the Lowell Armenian community. Oscar was the brother of John Arslanian and Elizabeth Koutouzis

Oscar was known for his love of family gatherings featuring Armenian food. He had a passion for his tomato and vegetable garden, which kept him active and healthy his entire life. He also enjoyed handicapping horseraces which appealed to his love of numbers, and playing golf with friends and family. Oscar was fascinated with nature, and would often discuss space and astronomy with his brother.

Oscar will be remembered as the central, stable presence in his family and whose house was the central gathering place for happy events throughout the years.

Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday Morning at St. Vartanantz Church,180 Old Westford Rd, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vartanantz Church.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.