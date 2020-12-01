Lowell
Osvaldo Cunha Espinola, 84, a longtime Lowell resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Hermogenia (Leite) Espinola, with whom he shared nearly 60 years of marriage.
He was born on January 28, 1936 in Graciosa, Azores, Portugal, a son of the late Alvaro J. Espinola and the late Angelina L. (Cunha) Espinola, he was raised and educated in Graciosa. He also served in the Portuguese military. In 1974 he came to the United States with his family, settling in Lowell.
Mr. Espinola was a longtime communicant of St. Anthony Church and was a member of the Portuguese American Civic League, the Portuguese American Center and the Holy Ghost Society. He worked for almost 30 years with Bradford Industries as a laborer before his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, loved soccer and was a lifelong supporter of S.L. Benfica.
The Espinola family would like to thank the staff at Northwood Rehabilitation and Lowell General for their kind and compassionate care, especially during Osvaldo's last days.
In addition to his wife, Hermogenia, of Lowell, he is also survived by his children, Gene (Neogenio) Espinola and his wife, Lisa, of Tyngsboro, Maria McGarry and her husband, Bill, of Lowell, Richard Espinola and his partner, Andrew Forti of Boxford. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Courtney DiGiovanni and her husband, Matthew, of Chelmsford and Kyle Espinola and his fiancé Amy Burns of Tyngsboro, his great grandson, Kashel DiGiovanni of Chelmsford, his sisters Argentina Picanco and her husband, Rui, of Canada, Neli DaSilva and her husband, Heduino, of Canada and his brother, Albino Espinola, of Lowell, and his brother and sister in law, Manuel Albano Camara and Maria Lurdes Leite of Lowell. In addition, he is survived by many nephews and nieces.
He was also the brother of the late Manuel E. Espinola, the late Hermelindo Espinola, the late Teresa DeFatima Silva, the late Dora Espinola, the late Glorinda Silva, the late Belmira Mendonca, and the late Maria (Cunha) Espinola.
WHILE FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND WEARING A MASK, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS VISITATION ON WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 2, 2020 FROM 8-10 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-66816. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY WITH HIS BURIAL TO FOLLOW AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE CONSIDER MAKING A MEMORIAL DONATION TO ST. ANTHONY CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852. VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
TO SEND THE FAMILY YOUR CONDOLENCES AT ANYTIME. View the online memorial for Osvaldo Espinola