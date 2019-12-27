|
Beloved husband, father
grandfather, great grandfather,
brother and friend
Owen F. Gallagher, 94, of Dover, New Hampshire, but formerly of Exeter, Nashua and Lake City, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with his cherished family by his side.
He was the loving husband for almost 68 years of Rita J. (Tucker) Gallagher, who survives him.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 6, 1925, a son of the late William H. and the late Alice F. (Smith) Gallagher, he attended St. Patrick Grammar School and was a graduate of Keith Academy Class of 1943.
A veteran of World War II, Owen enlisted right out of high school with the U.S. Army Air Force where he proudly served his country as Sergeant with 128th Division and was awarded the Victory medal.
Following the war, Owen continued his education at Merrimack College where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1954.
For most of his career Owen was an electronics buyer with Raytheon Corporation and Sanders Associates.
He was also a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and was an adult leader in the Boy Scouts in Nashua for several years.
Owen was an active member of a group of Barber Shop singers who performed and entertained in the Lowell area. Owen was an avid golfer who dressed the part in his brightly colored clothes.
Owen's most favorite times were those he spent with his wife and family, especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Besides his wife Rita, he is survived by four children Ellen (Gallagher) Berchtold and her husband Bruce of Deerfield, NH, Owen F. Gallagher, Jr. of Wynantskill, NY, Susan (Gallagher) Allard and her husband Mario of Manchester, NH and Maureen Gallagher and her husband Dennis Moulton of Portsmouth, NH; three siblings Charles Gallagher of Lowell, Mary Elizabeth Quinn and her husband David of Dracut, and Angela Lyons and her husband Jack of Dracut; six grandchildren Patricia DeCourcy and her husband Thomas of Bedford, NH, Joseph Berchtold and his fiancée Courtney Doyle of Manchester, NH, Kathleen Turner of Ravena, NY, Daniel Gallagher – Kats and his wife Michelle of Framingham, MA, Nicole Rissman and her husband Derek of San Diego, CA and Michelle Allard and her partner Ross Terrance of Vancouver, BC, Canada; six great grandchildren Miriam, Penelope, Evan, Autumn, Juniper and Frances; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also the brother of the late William Gallagher, Walter Gallagher, Frederick Gallagher and Ellen Spear and father-in-law of the late Karen (Deiber) Gallagher.
Relatives and friends may call for a Memorial Visitation at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday December 29, 2019. Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date for the family. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 27, 2019