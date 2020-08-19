DRACUT – Owen T. McArdle, age 84, a longtime resident of Dracut, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was the husband of Dolores A. (Martin) McArdle with whom he had shared 57 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell on September 4, 1935, he was a son of the late Eugene and Florence (Murphy) McArdle and was a graduate of Keith Academy. As a young man Owen enjoyed playing basketball in the greater Lowell area, earning recognition as an accomplished local athlete.
Owen was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1958.
After returning from the service, he began a long career with the United States Postal Service, working as a letter carrier in the Town of Dracut. After his retirement, he worked for Wood Bros Florist, where he enjoyed delivering flowers.
Owen was an avid sports fan who followed both college and professional sports teams. Notre Dame football was especially significant to him as his beloved Uncle Joe McArdle, was a former football coach with the team.
Surviving him in addition to his wife are two daughters and a son in law, Karen A. and her husband Joseph Burgoyne of Dracut and Kathy M. Gibbons of Littleton; five grandchildren, Kate, Erin, Brooke, Patrick and Meghan and a sister Maureen Riendeau of Pelham, NH.
Funeral Services and Burial will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com
to share any condolences, stories or messages that will provide comfort and smiles to Owen's family. View the online memorial for Owen T. McArdle