Of Lowell, MA
Pamela Ann Swan, 66, a life-long resident of Lowell died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home after a long illness. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt.
Pam was the daughter of the late Robert Sr. and Jacqueline (Sullivan) Swan. She was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1972.
Pam worked for over 30 years at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, MA.
She was a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish of Lowell, MA.
Pam was a kind, thoughtful and dedicated person. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and dogs. She enjoyed doing her needlework, listening to music, and watching classic TV shows.
The family would like to give special thanks to the excellent caretakers who have cared for Pam with great kindness and compassion.
Pam is survived by her sisters, Karen Swan-Son of Tyngsboro, MA, and Robin and her husband David Crossman of Hudson, MA, her brother, Robert Jr. and his wife Lee Ann of Westford, MA, her nephews, Andrew Crossman, Joseph Crossman and Robert Swan III, and her nieces, Virginia Crossman, Sara Crossman and Amanda Swan.
She was the sister of the late Joan Heidi Swan, who died January 25, 2019 and the late Lisa Marie Swan, who died July 16, 2019, both of Lowell, MA.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial is in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be notified. Memorials may be made in her name to (https://www.mda.org/make-a-donation) or the (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate). ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2020